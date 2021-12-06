FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has announced the addition of a rugged 2022 Tucson XRT trim with a bold, new look for enthusiasts. The Tucson XRT offers exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Tucson models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements. The Tucson XRT trim builds upon the Tucson SEL with Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai's exclusive HTRAC® AWD. The Tucson XRT FWD is $32,625, and the XRT AWD is $34,125, including $1,225 destination charges.

2022 Tucson XRT

(Includes Internal-Combustion Model SEL + Convenience Pkg., excluding sunroof)

  • XRT-exclusive front and rear fascia with rugged detailing
  • XRT-exclusive prominent side cladding
  • XRT-exclusive black monotone exterior side mirrors
  • XRT-exclusive black 19-inch alloy wheels with rugged design
  • Dark side window surrounds
  • Approach lighting/Side steps
  • Black-only interior cloth seating/Black headliner
  • Roof cross rails/Tow hitch

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-hyundai-tucson-adds-rugged-xrt-trim-301438496.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.