2022 Mazda CX-5 Comes with a Potent Engine and State-of-the-art Safety Features
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers looking for compact crossovers that excel in performance can always consider Mazda CX-5. Since its introduction in the US markets, the vehicle has had a lasting impact on all demographics and continues to outperform other vehicles in the segment. The 2022 rendition of the Mazda CX-5 is now available and is all up for grabs at Puente Hills Mazda in City of Industry, California. Customers interested in checking out the 2022 Mazda CX-5 can pay a visit to the dealership and test drive the vehicle.
The 2022 Mazda CX-5 features a SKYACTIV®-G DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Cylinder Deactivation displacing 2.5L and generating a maximum of 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet torque. A SKYACTIV®-Drive six-speed automatic transmission system routes power to the axles of the 2022 Mazda CX-5. At its best, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 can achieve fuel economy ratings of up to 24 MPG within city limits, 30 MPG on the interstate, and 28 MPG combined. The differentiating factor of the 2022 Mazda CX-5 is, however, its driving dynamics and nimble handling.
On the technology front, the 2022 Mazda CX-5 encompasses a flurry of robust elements including integrations with latest operating systems and Bose® Audio. Mazda Connected Services boost up the convenience quotient for customers with Remote Engine Start, Vehicle Finder, and insights into Vehicle Health and Status.
NHTSA has given the 2022 Mazda CX-5 a five-star overall safety rating. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and a blind spot monitoring system.
