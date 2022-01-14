CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The current inventory of McLaren Chicago dealership in Chicago, Illinois, now includes the 2022 McLaren 720S. Customers can lease or purchase the supercar from the dealership. The vehicle is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that produces 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. The 2022 McLaren 720S can accelerate from zero to 62 mph within 2.8 seconds and offers the top speed of 212 mph.
For improved performance, there are features, such as Proactive Chassis Control II, Traction Control System, Launch Control, McLaren Brake Steer, and Pirelli P Zero™ tires. The interior of the 2022 McLaren 720S features Dual-zone climate control, Air conditioning, McLaren Infotainment System, a Seven-inch high-resolution touch screen monitor, and an Electro-chromatic dimming rear view interior mirror.
Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the McLaren Chicago dealership's website at http://www.mclarenchicago.com. For more information on the 2022 McLaren 720S, customers can call the sales team at (312) 635-6482. Customers can also feel free to visit the dealership in person at McLaren Chicago Showroom, 645 W. Randolph Street, Chicago, Illinois, 60661.
Media Contact
Josh King, McLaren Chicago, (312) 635-6482, josh.king@mclarenchicago.com
SOURCE McLaren Chicago