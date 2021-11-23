CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The exotic supercars dealership in Chicago, Illinois, has added the 2022 McLaren 720S Spider to its current inventory. Local drivers can now lease or purchase the convertible supercar from the dealership. The all-new 720S Spider comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission that delivers 710 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. The supercar offers a top speed of 212 mph.
The 2022 McLaren 720S Spider offers a complete Monocage II-S shell which makes the vehicle lightweight and strong. The three drive modes present in the vehicle include comfort, sport, and track. The 720S Spider is a two-seater that comes with a retractable hard top (RHT). The hard top can be retracted with a push of a button and takes around 11 seconds to fold down completely. The most attractive feature of the vehicle, apart from the retractable hard top, is its dihedral doors on both sides. The doors make it easy for the driver and passenger to enter or exit the vehicle without any hassle.
Interested customers are encouraged to visit the McLaren Chicago dealership's website at http://www.mclarenchicago.com. For more information on the 2022 McLaren 720S Spider, customers can call the sales team at (312) 635-6482. Customers can feel free to visit the dealership in person at McLaren Chicago Showroom, 645 W. Randolph Street, Chicago, Illinois, 60661.
