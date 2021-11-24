PEORIA, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead – a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Peoria, Arizona – has now added the 2022 Mercedes-Ben GLC 300 SUV to its inventory. Interested customers can purchase the all-new GLC 300 SUV at the dealership.

The 2022 Mercedes-Ben GLC 300 SUV is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission that produces 255 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The SUV comes with a seating capacity for five passengers. It can attain a speed of 60 mph in 6.1 seconds. Rear-wheel drive is standard on all the models.

The 2022 Mercedes-Ben GLC 300 SUV offers the following features for the convenience of the customers: 10.25-inch touchscreen multimedia display, Voice Control with Natural Language Understanding, Keyless entry and push-start ignition, Analog gauges with a high-resolution multifunction display, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), and power front seats with driver-seat memory. The driver assistance features available in the SUV include Active Brake Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Assist with Exit Warning Assist.

Interested customers can visit the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead website at http://www.arrowheadmb.com. They can call the dealership's sales team on (623) 806-8764 if they are looking for more information about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 SUV. Customers can also visit the dealership at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ, 85382.

Media Contact

Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 480-213-1265, mattm@mbscottsdale.com

 

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

