FAIRMONT, W.Va., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Toyota 4Runner is known for its dependability and off-roading capabilities. Every year, it continues to draw the attention of auto aficionados. The 2022 rendition of the Toyota 4Runner is available at Dan Cava Toyota World in West Virginia. The 2022 Toyota 4Runner has been a top-performer in the SUV sector thanks to its dependability quotient, driving qualities, and safety ratings. Carrying on the heritage of its predecessors, the 2022 Toyota 4Runner has a rugged appearance and performs exceptionally well on off-roading terrains. The new TRD Sport grade completes the lineup and LED headlights, high beams, and fog lamps are now standard in all trims of the 2022 Toyota 4Runner.
Every 2022 Toyota 4Runner is powered by a 4.0-liter DOHC 24-Valve V-6 engine with Dual Independent Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence. When combined with a five-speed automated transmission system, the engine can produce 270 horsepower at 5600 RPM and 278 lb-ft torque at 4400 RPM, tow a maximum of 5000 pounds and accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in under 7.6 seconds. The SUV gets impressive 16/19/17 MPG city/highway/combined gas mileage.
The 2022 Toyota 4Runner outperforms most of its competitors when it comes to safety. The vehicle received a four-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. While the SUV performed admirably in side-crash and front-impact testing, there is space for improvement when it comes to rollover protection. The Toyota 4Runner in 2022 comes standard with eight airbags, LED lighting, adaptive cruise control, fog lamps, automatic high beams, and lane departure warning, among other safety features.
In and around Fairmont, West Virginia, SUV fans may call the Dan Cava Toyota World dealership at (304) 366-2720 or book a test drive online to learn more about the new 2022 Toyota 4Runner.
