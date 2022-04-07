2022 Toyota C-HR Comes with Numerous Robust Interior Elements
FAIRMONT, W.Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For 2022, the Toyota C-HR is returning and offered at Dan Cava Toyota World in Fairmont, West Virginia. Customers who are in pursuit of a trustworthy crossover SUV with excellent value and a bevy of safety and capabilities features can check out the new 2022 Toyota C-HR. To stay relevant in its segment, the SUV has undergone various improvements. The C-HR series has benefited from the recent facelift, and it is expected to be among the best-selling vehicles in its market in 2022.
Starting at $23,880, Toyota C-HR comes with a 2.0-Liter 4-Cylinder DOHC (Dual Overhead Cam) 16-Valve powertrain. The engine can generate a maximum of 144 horsepower @ 6100 RPM and 139 pound-feet @ 3900 RPM. A Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) system with intelligence and Shift Mode routes engine power to the front wheels of the 2022 Toyota C-HR. EPA estimates read 27 MPG within city limits, 31 MPG on the interstate, and 29 MPG combined.
NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) rewarded a four-star overall safety rating to the 2022 Toyota C-HR. Though the safety rating of the 2022 Toyota C-HR could have been better, make no mistake, the safety features offered in the vehicle are in no way outdated. The vehicle comes with adaptive cruise control, lane keep-assist, automatic high beams, front automatic emergency braking, road sign recognition, and ten airbags.
Customers in and around Fairmont, West Virginia, may contact the Dan Cava Toyota World dealership at (304) 366-2720 or book a test drive online.
