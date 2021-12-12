MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residents of Manhattan Beach, California, can now purchase or lease the all-new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross at the Manhattan Beach Toyota dealership. The SUV is spacious and offers a large cargo area. It is available in three trim – L, LE, and XLE.
The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is a powerful SUV that can tow up to 1500 pounds. It comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder Dynamic Force engine and Direct Shift Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission (CVT) that delivers 169 horsepower. The Dynamic Torque Control system can direct up to 50 percent of power to the rear wheels when needed and stop completely when it is not in the all-wheel drive. The front-wheel drive is standard with an optional all-wheel drive.
The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross offers advanced technology that includes an eight-inch multimedia touchscreen and an available seven-inch Multi-Information Display with a digital instrumentation layout. The infotainment features present in the SUV include wireless charging, Audio Plus multimedia with Remote Connect, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, USB charging ports, Amazon Alexa connectivity, and a Nine-speaker JBL® sound system.
Interested customers can visit the Manhattan Beach Toyota dealership's website at http://www.manhattanbeachtoyota.com. Customers can contact the dealership by calling (855) 995-7001 or by driving up to the dealership at 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
