2022 Toyota Highlander Is a Three-row SUV With Stellar Performance Ratings
LANCASTER, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Toyota Highlander, which debuted in 2001, is one of the most well-known three-row SUVs. Highlander has a diverse customer base that continues to grow over time. It has proven its mettle as a dependable and tech-savvy SUV. Every year, Toyota Highlander receives updates to remain competitive in the crowded SUV category. Thanks to a slew of standard equipment, the 2022 Toyota Highlander will undoubtedly continue the tradition. Customers interested in an SUV with best-in-class performance ratings, cutting-edge safety and driver-assistance technology, and eye-catching accent lines may visit Toyota of Lancaster in Lancaster, California, to see the new 2022 Toyota Highlander up close and personal.
The 2022 Toyota Highlander delivers commendable value for money, with a starting MSRP of $35,205. The Highlander SUV comes in eleven different grades, including hybrid and gasoline trim levels. A 3.5-liter DOHC 24-valve is found under the hood of the 2022 Toyota Highlander. The engine has a maximum output power of 295 horsepower and a torque output of 263 lb.-ft. FWD is standard, and AWD is available as an option. The engine power of the 2022 Toyota Highlander is sent to the wheels via an electronically controlled automatic transmission. The hybrid version of the 2022 Toyota Highlander has a 2.5-liter L4HV 16-valve engine. This engine produces 243 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque.
The Toyota Highlander 2022 performs admirably in terms of safety. The SUV comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.5+ (TSS-2.5+), including-
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Front and Rear Parking Assist
