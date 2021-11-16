LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introduced in 2001, the Toyota Highlander is one of the most prominent vehicles in the three-row SUV segment. Having proved its mettle as a dependable and tech-savvy SUV, the Highlander has built a diverse customer base that continues to grow over the years. Every year, Toyota Highlander undergoes upgrades and stays relevant in the crowded SUV segment. The 2022 rendition of the Toyota Highlander will most likely continue the legacy, thanks to the flurry of standard features it encompasses. Customers who are in pursuit of a SUV with best-in-breed performance ratings, state-of-the-art safety, driver-assistance technologies, and striking accent lines can pay a visit to Lexington Toyota at Lexington in Massachusetts and explore every nook and corner of the new 2022 Toyota Highlander.
Starting at a mere MSRP of $35,205, the 2022 Toyota Highlander offers incredible value for money. The SUV is available in eleven grades, including hybrid and gasoline variants, all of which are engineered to address the daily driving requirements of customers. Under the hood of the standard grade of the 2022 Toyota Highlander is a 3.5-liter DOHC 24-valve D-4S injection Atkinson-cycle-capable powertrain with Dual VVT-i and Stop and Start Engine System (S&S). The engine can make a maximum of 295 horsepower and has a torque rating of 263 lb-ft. FWD is standard and AWD is optional. A Direct Shift-8AT 8-speed Electronically Controlled automatic gearbox sends engine power to the wheels of the 2022 Toyota Highlander. The hybrid variants of the 2022 Toyota Highlander pack a 2.5-liter L4HV 16-valve engine with Dual VVT-iE. This engine makes 243 combined net horsepower and 175 lb.-ft torque. An ECVT system is paired with the hybrid versions of the 2022 Toyota Highlander.
When it comes to safety, the 2022 Toyota Highlander does well. The SUV is home to the complete suite of Toyota Safety SenseTM 2.5+ (TSS-2.5+), and available Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Front and Rear Parking Assist With Automatic Braking.
SUV aficionados in and around Lexington, Massachusetts, who are interested in getting their hands behind the steering wheel of the 2022 Toyota Highlander can call the Lexington Toyota dealership at (781) 325-8558 or schedule a test drive online. Those who would like to garner more insights into the features and specifications of the 2022 Toyota Highlander can check out the website of Lexington Toyota - https://www.lexingtontoyota.com or visit the dealership located at 409 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, Massachusetts 02420.
