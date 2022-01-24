LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Toyota Prius is available at Lexington Toyota in Lexington, Massachusetts. The Toyota Prius for 2022 is a solid family car with a wide range of top-of-the-line technology, safety, and driver-assistance systems, as well as exceptional driving characteristics and a high fuel efficiency rating. The 2022 Toyota Prius comes with several upgrades and addresses the predicaments of its predecessors effectively.
The 2022 Toyota Prius is available in eight trim levels: L Eco, LE, LE AWD-e, XLE, XLE AWD-e, Nightshade Edition AWD-e, Nightshade Edition FWD, and Limited. The car excels in practically every category, from design to comfort and performance. A naturally aspirated 1.8-liter 4-Cylinder Aluminum DOHC 16-Valve engine with VVT-I powers the base trim of the 2022 Toyota Prius, producing 121 net horsepower and 105 pound-feet torque. Depending on the trim, a CVT system sends engine power to the wheels. The Prius 2022 may be driven in three modes: electric, eco, and power.
The 2022 Toyota Prius is also recognized for being a reliable and safe vehicle. Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Auto-Leveling Headlights are among the standard safety and driver-assistance features.
Car enthusiasts in and around Lexington, Massachusetts, may contact the Lexington Toyota dealership at (781) 325-8558 to book a test drive or schedule a test drive online. Those interested in learning more about the 2022 Toyota Prius may visit Lexington Toyota at 409 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, Massachusetts 02420.
