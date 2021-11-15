VACAVILLE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is all set to welcome the 2022 Toyota Sienna to its inventory with a $500 TFS cash for well-qualified customers. Toyota Sienna has been America's favorite minivan for a decade. Now, the next generation of the best-selling vehicle raises the bar to a new level. The 2022 Toyota Sienna is a family-friendly vehicle that doesn't compromise on quality or performance with refinements that improve its style, safety and handling. It is spacious, comfortable and has enough features to keep just about everyone happy. Under the hood is a 2.5-liter engine with Double Overhead Cam (DOHC) system for a total output of 245 hp.
The 2022 Toyota Sienna is available in six trim levels – LE, XLE, Woodland Edition, XSE, Limited and Platinum – with a starting price of $34,560. Some highlighted features are dual power sliding side doors, remote keyless entry system with push-button start, 17-in. alloy wheels, LED headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), three-zone automatic climate control, 4.2-in. Multi-Information Display (MID), 60/40 one-motion-stow split & stow® 3rd-row seat, 9-in. touchscreen with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® compatibility, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.0 (TSS 2.0).
Potential customers who would like to learn more about the 2022 Toyota Sienna are encouraged to visit the dealership's website: https://www.toyotavacaville.com. Those with queries can contact their sales team directly at 707-446-7000 or visit the dealership at 500 Orange Dr. Vacaville, CA 95687 for a personal experience.
Media Contact
Gul Parpia, Toyota of Vacaville, 707-446-7000, gparpia@toyotavacaville.com
SOURCE Toyota of Vacaville