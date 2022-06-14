Elgin Volkswagen in Elgin, Illinois, houses the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon in its inventory.
ELGIN, Ill. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a piece of splendid news for the customers near the Elgin area in Illinois who are planning to purchase a sporty sedan. The inventory in Elgin Volkswagen houses the all-new 2022 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line at an MSRP of $48,015. Interested parties are requested to schedule a test drive online by visiting the dealership's official website.
Equipped with a 2.0 L Intercooled Turbo Premium Inline 4 engine and a 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual transmission, the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line is one of the most powerful sedans in the market in terms of its price range. Other key features of the new Arteon SEL R-Line include a Panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, 4MOTION® all-wheel drive, Leather seating surfaces, Driver's seat memory, Front fog lights, and Light Assist. The model available at Elgin Volkswagen comes in Lapiz Blue exterior color and Titan Black interior color.
Customers interested in the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line are encouraged to visit the Elgin Volkswagen dealership located at 2630 Auto Mall Dr, Elgin, Illinois, 60124. Prospective buyers can also reach out to their friendly and knowledgeable customer care team at 847-428-2000.
