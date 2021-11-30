MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quirk Volkswagen, an automotive dealership, is dedicated to delivering Volkswagen vehicles to drivers in and around Manchester, New Hampshire. From sedans to crossovers, the dealership's inventory is filled with the latest Volkswagen models. One of the latest additions to their inventory is the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos! It is a bold SUV that is versatile, smart and always ready for the road.
Drivers interested in leasing the 2022 Taos can choose between two options offered by the dealership. They can opt for the money down lease option, where the monthly installments will be around $389. Another option is to lease the vehicle at zero down lease, but they will pay $468 each month.
Interested parties can also trade in their old vehicles at Quirk Volkswagen without any hassle. All they must do is fill out a simple form, and a representative of the dealership will contact them with an estimated worth of their vehicle. Moreover, the dealership works with several lenders and financial institutions across the state to provide the best solutions for financing a car. Drivers can also fill out a secure application form at the dealership's website and get pre-approval for financing in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Customers who want to lease the 2022 Volkswagen Taos can contact the dealership at 603-626-7000. They can also visit the dealership at 1100 Willow St. in Manchester, New Hampshire, for any other information.
Media Contact
Sean Western, Quirk Volkswagen, 603-626-7000, swestern@quirkcars.com
SOURCE Quirk Volkswagen