NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market research report has been added to Technavio's catalog. Our reports help businesses realize their growth potential by providing thorough research and insights. According to our analysis, this market is anticipated to grow by USD 37.10 billion from 2020 to 2025 and witness a CAGR of 36.64%.
Find key takeaways of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. Fetch a Free Sample Report Now
This 120-page report on the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market includes segmentation by type and geography. The report also provides the latest trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the market.
The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is driven by the growing production of EVs and the rise in government initiatives that support the installation of EV charging stations. However, factors such as lack of standardization and infrastructure may hamper the market growth.
Major Five Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Companies:
- ABB Ltd.
- BP Plc
- E.ON SE
- EVgo Services LLC
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- The Mobility House GmbH
- Webasto SE
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- AC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- DC - size and forecast 2020-2025
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Grab an Exclusive Sample Report for more information about the contribution of each segment
Related Reports:
- Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market: The electric vehicle range extender market has been segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
- Electric Vehicle Battery Current Sensor Market: The electric vehicle battery current sensor market has been segmented by application (HEVs and full EVs) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.64%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 37.10 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
26.79
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
China, US, The Netherlands, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., BP Plc, E.ON SE, EVgo Services LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Mobility House GmbH, and Webasto SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/36-64-cagr-in-electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-market--eon-se-and-evgo-services-llc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301432948.html
SOURCE Technavio