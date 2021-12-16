COMPTON, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4 Wheel Parts (https://www.4wheelparts.com), the largest retailer of 4x4 and off-road products globally, celebrated title sponsored Trophy Truck driver Luke McMillin of McMillin Racing's overall win of the 2021 BFGoodrich Tires 54th SCORE Baja 1000, Presented by 4WP at their El Cajon, CA store location on Saturday, December 11th. They are also excited to announce a continued multi-year deal in partnership to maintain title sponsorship of both McMillin Racing Trophy Trucks for the 2022 & 2023 race seasons.
Over 200 fans and customers from around San Diego, CA gathered to celebrate back-to-back Baja 1000 wins for Luke McMillin at the El Cajon 4WP Store. The event featured a meet-and-greet with Luke, Dan and Mark McMillin, free authentic Baja style tacos, giveaways from BFGoodrich Tires, Method Race Wheels, Piston Petes, and Baja Designs lights. In addition, the team held a raffle to support Toys-4-Tots where McMillin Racing gave away two-pieces of off-road racing history in the form of Luke's door & rear fender from the championship Trophy Truck. The event was wrapped up with a special presentation for the McMillin Racing Team in the form of specially framed, personalized, and numbered, limited-edition photo prints of the Trophy Truck taken during the Baja 1000 victory. Overall, the event raised over $1,000 for Toys-4-Tots and donated over 200 toys to the organization that were brought to the event by attendees. The donation to the Toys-4-Tots organization will ensure kids from across southern California have a special holiday season and Christmas this year.
"4WP is honored to extend our partnership with Luke & Dan McMillin as title sponsors of the legendary McMillin Racing team and we're beyond thrilled for Luke's back-to-back Baja 1000 wins. Luke & Dan McMillin aren't just great off-road racers but also wonderful ambassadors and partners to 4WP and the off-roading industry in general," says Joey DiGiovanni, 4 Wheel Parts Director of Marketing. "We're excited to continue our partnership with the team and see how long this 12-podium streak they are on can continue. McMillin Racing, led by team owner Mark McMillin, have been competing as a family in off-road racing for over 4 decades, with 12 overall Baja 1000 victories! This includes the 2020 & 2021 Baja 1000, 2020 Baja 500, 2020 SCORE Trophy Truck Championship, and countless more victories and podiums since partnering in late 2019. To say we have started off on the right foot would be an understatement as the team continues to represent our company and brand at the highest of levels in the sport!"
For over five decades, the SCORE Baja 1000 has maintained as the pinnacle of motorsports as the oldest, most iconic, prestigious, toughest, and longest continuously held desert race in the world. Starting and finishing in Baja California, Mexico, the 2021 race was referred to as a peninsula run, starting in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico and finishing in La Paz, Baja California Sur. 1,226 miles in total, the team of McMillin Racing entered both of their top-tier All-Wheel-Drive SCORE Trophy Trucks, the premier unlimited vehicle class, for this year's event while racing which included 299 other competitors. While Dan McMillin's #23 suffered a rollover accident early in the race, Luke McMillin, and legendary teammate Rob MacCachren, piloted the #11 4WP / McMillin Racing Chevrolet Silverado AWD Trophy Truck and would finish the event in just over 20 Hours and 45 Minutes to capture the SCORE Trophy Truck class win. The time also earned the 2021 SCORE Baja 1000 Overall Victory as the fastest finishing time amongst all competitors and provided Rob MaCachren with the 2021 SCORE Trophy Truck Championship, a title Luke held in 2020.
More information is available at: https://www.4wheelparts.com/
About 4 Wheel Parts
4 Wheel Parts is a powerhouse in the growing $10-plus billion truck, Jeep and 4X4 accessory market. A division of Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP Worldwide, LLC), and acquired by Polaris Industries Inc. in 2016, 4WP sells and installs an extensive line of industry-leading aftermarket parts and accessories for off-road enthusiasts through 95 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and online at 4wheelparts.com and 4wd.com. More than 500 aftermarket auto brands are offered through 4WP, including off-road tires, wheels, suspension, drivetrains, exterior/interior accessories, recovery equipment, lighting, electronics, replacement parts, and gear for the outdoor/camping lifestyle.
About Polaris
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. http://www.polaris.com.
# # #
MEDIA CONTACT:
Holly Irgens
617.680.4827
Media Contact
Holly Irgens, Little Bird Boston, +1 (617) 680-4827, holly@littlebirdboston.com
SOURCE 4 Wheel Parts