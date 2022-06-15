NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio estimates the global Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market size to grow by 42.03 million units, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the increased use of safety systems in the automotive industry. However, a sharp decline in automobile production and sales might challenge growth. Get Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More
Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Segmentation by Application
Luxury vehicles come equipped with anti-pinch power window systems as a standard fitment. This, coupled with the increasing sales of luxury vehicles is expected to foster the growth of the automotive anti-pinch power window system market during the forecast period.
- Application
- Luxury Vehicles
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Segmentation by Geography
APAC will account for 48 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for automobile anti-pinch power window systems. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Over the forecast period, rising demand from emerging nations such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia would aid the expansion of the automotive anti-pinch power window system market in APAC.
Develop strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities Grab an Exclusive Report Now!
Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Major Vendors
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.- The company manufactures automotive parts, lifestyle and energy-related products, construction and engineering-related products, and oils. The company offers power window regulators with anti-pinch system.
Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG- The company manufactures door systems with flush glass, window regulator drives with integrated electronics, power liftgate drives, and side door drives. The company offers anti-pinch power window regulator drive with integrated electronics including sensors, PWM control, among others.
Continental AG- The company develops, produces, and integrates active and passive safety technologies and controls vehicle dynamics. The company offers anti-pinch power window lifter control units.
DENSO Corp.- The company offers electronic systems, services, and platforms that support mobility. It also includes advanced safety and automated driving products and connected cockpit products. The company offers motors for anti-pinch power window systems in passenger car applications.
Get more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.
Related Reports on Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market:
Forklift Tires Market– The predicted growth of the forklift tires market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 731.56 million at a progressing CAGR of 5.99%. Download an Exclusive Sample Report
Polyester Tire Cord Market– The polyester tire cord market share is expected to increase to USD 623.92 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%. Download an Exclusive Sample Report
Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1%
Market growth 2021-2025
42.03 million units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.25
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Inteva Products LLC, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, LITE-ON Technology Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Automotive components and accessories
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Luxury vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Luxury vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 18: Luxury vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography (million units)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 43: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG
- Exhibit 48: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Key news
- Exhibit 51: Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.5 Continental AG
- Exhibit 52: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 DENSO Corp.
- 10.7 Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA
- Exhibit 60: Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA - Segment focus
- 10.8 Inteva Products LLC
- Exhibit 65: Inteva Products LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Inteva Products LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Inteva Products LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Inteva Products LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG
- Exhibit 69: Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.10 LITE-ON Technology Corp.
- Exhibit 73: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: LITE-ON Technology Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Microchip Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 81: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 84: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/42-03-million-units-growth-expected-in-automotive-anti-pinch-power-window-system-market--apac-to-notice-faster-growth-pattern--technavio-301567489.html
SOURCE Technavio