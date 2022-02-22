FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, regulatory solutions and soft pull products, has announced an enhanced integration with Cox Automotive's Dealertrack F&I platform, furthering both companies' commitment to improving the auto retail experience for consumers, dealerships and lenders.
Through this enhanced integration, dealers will be able to pull credit reports from 700Credit directly from the Dealertrack platform, giving dealers access to the 700Credit HTML common formatted credit report that includes synthetic identity fraud detection. Using a breadth of data and a suite of analytical fraud solutions, this defense capability accurately and quickly detects criminals that are hiding behind false identities.
"Through this expanded integration alliance, dealers can make smarter and immediate credit decisions without ever having to leave the Dealertrack platform," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "Dealers will see immediate benefits of speed and efficiency from a seamless workflow, in addition to the benefits of synthetic identity fraud detection."
"Cox Automotive is dedicated to open integrations that streamline workflows and improve experiences for retailers and buyers alike," said Kait Gavin, Vice President of Dealer Services at Dealertrack. "Together, Cox Automotive and 700Credit deliver digital car buying capabilities that will better serve our clients by making their jobs easier, today and tomorrow."
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance and soft pull products. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, compliance training, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, MLA, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a compliant framework in the most efficient manner possible. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. http://www.coxautoinc.com
