FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and soft pull products, has announced an integration alliance with the J.D. Power Darwin Automotive digital retailing platform. Integrating the 700Credit soft-pull prequalification API provides consumers with accurate payment quotes and an instant preapproval. Dealers receive a full credit file, FICO score, and summary of all open vehicle loans including: current monthly payments, current auto loan interest rates, remaining balance/payoff amount and months remaining on auto loans.
The J.D. Power Darwin digital retailing platform enables online consumers to interact with a dealership anywhere, anytime just as if they were in a store, providing them with the option to handle more of the digital retailing process online, leading to deeper consumer engagement. "We're always looking for ways to improve the customer experience and with the 700Credit integration, customers enjoy a faster, more accurate online shopping experience", said Phil Battista, President of J.D. Power Technology Division.
"With the new 700Credit Technology, dealers can make more informed and immediate financing decisions as soon as the lead arrives in the J.D. Power Darwin platform," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "Dealers have excellent visibility into the consumers FICO Score, Credit Report and equity position of the consumers trade-in allowing them to provide a more accurate financing quote, for a more efficient sales cycle."
To learn more about this collaboration and integration, visit: https://www.700credit.com/darwin/.
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance and soft pull products. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, compliance training, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, MLA, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a compliant framework in the most efficient manner possible. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in data and analytics, advisory services and consumer insights. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business.
