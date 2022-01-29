NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northampton and Lehigh. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&