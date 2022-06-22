Acerta Analytics has partnered with Nissan, thanks to support from the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN). Acerta will develop an advanced analytics platform of customized machine learning models for Nissan Research Center. The new predictive maintenance technology will enable Nissan vehicle users to receive notifications of maintenance needs ahead of time, which translate into cost-savings and increased safety.
KITCHENER, Ontario, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acerta Analytics Solutions Inc. -- the Ontario-based company whose machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) solutions turn complex product data into actionable insights for customers in the automotive and transportation industries -- has partnered with Nissan, thanks to support from the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN).
Acerta will develop an advanced analytics platform of customized machine learning models for Nissan Research Center. The new predictive maintenance technology will enable Nissan vehicle users to receive notifications of maintenance needs ahead of time, which translate into cost-savings and increased safety. The technology will help reduce the amount that Nissan vehicle owners spend on annual maintenance.
"We are incredibly grateful for the OVIN program and our partnerships with both the Government of Ontario and Nissan," said Greta Cutulenco, CEO at Acerta. "The funding will help us develop machine learning algorithms to detect signs of anomalies in powertrain components. Our models will also estimate the remaining distance that a vehicle can travel before maintenance is needed, which will improve the longevity of specific parts."
"We are excited about the potential to help our customers know in advance when their vehicle could require maintenance. By alerting the driver of a potential future issue, the driver can pre-emptively seek maintenance or repairs," said Kazuhiro Doi, CVP at Nissan.
Through the OVIN R&D Partnership Fund's C/AV & Smart Mobility program, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), the project received $344,000 and a further $1.016M in industry contributions, for a total project value of $1.36M CAD.
"Ontario is home to innovators that are commercializing leading-edge technology for the automotive and mobility sector. Through the Government of Ontario's OVIN, we are ensuring that our homegrown companies form new customer-supplier relationships and grow as they export their products and services around the world. This project is another great example of how Made-in-Ontario technology will drive the transformation of this sector globally," said Raed Kadri, Head of OVIN.
About Acerta
Forged from industrial experience and driven by data science, Acerta assists precision manufacturers to take their digital transformation beyond manually crunching sensor data. Our ML/AI-powered software services enable companies to make the right decisions fast, optimize production, and improve product quality. We translate complex product data into actionable insights. Founded in 2017, Acerta Analytics Solutions Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.
About Nissan
Nissan Research Center is responsible for developing and testing new technology. For more information on Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., situated in Mississauga, Ontario.
About OVIN
The Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) is an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario's position as a North American leader in advanced automotive technology and smart mobility solutions such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles and electric and low-carbon vehicle technologies. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent and skills development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, OVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-made automotive and mobility technology companies. Visit http://www.ovinhub.ca or @OVINhub for more information.
Media Contact
Heidi Marr, Senior Director of Marketing, Acerta Analytics, 1 5193416080, hmarr@acerta.ai
Didier Marsaud, Director, Corporate Communications, Nissan Canada, didier.marsaud@nissancanada.com
