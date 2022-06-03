Mazda selects Adpearance as a certified provider in the Mazda Digital Certified Program for the Sales Digital Advertising, Parts & Service Digital Advertising, and Cars for Sale Programs.
PORTLAND, Ore., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mazda has selected Adpearance, a digital marketing company, as a certified new provider for dealers in the Mazda Digital Certified Program for the Sales Digital Advertising, Parts & Service Digital Advertising, and Cars for Sale Programs.
"Adpearance is excited to partner with Mazda dealers across the country to achieve our shared goal of improving digital advertising performance with technology-driven solutions and unsurpassed execution," said Aaron James, Adpearance CEO and Co-Founder. "Our team not only understands the nature of ever-changing inventory and pricing in automotive, we also share the Mazda commitment to deliver innovation and excellence for our clients."
As a certified provider, Adpearance can offer Mazda dealers Sales Digital Advertising, Parts & Service Digital Advertising, and Cars for Sale solutions and technologies at a preferential price point. Mazda dealers that enroll with Adpearance can expect:
- 1. Targeted advertising: Paid search, display, remarketing, and social advertising campaigns that prioritize conversions, not just clicks, with the best in both tracking and strategy.
- 2. Dedicated support: Experienced digital advertising strategists work closely with each dealership to track performance, align with sales goals and transform business results.
- 3. Google expertise: Our 2022 Google Premier Partner status enables close communication with the dedicated advertising support team at Google to optimize cutting-edge campaigns for our clients.
"By partnering with a digital marketing company who seamlessly connects ads to sales and prioritizes performance through technology-driven solutions," continued James, "Adpearance and Mazda can work together to achieve our shared goal of improving digital performance with best-in-class technology and unsurpassed execution."
Dealers can request a free digital analysis to better understand their current online performance, evaluate how they rank against market competitors, and discover opportunities within the automotive advertising landscape. To learn more about the certified digital marketing services available to Mazda dealers through Adpearance, dealers can enroll online in Sales Digital Advertising, Parts & Service Digital Advertising, and Cars for Sale solutions, call (844) 683-3151, or email info@mazdadigitalcertified.com.
About Adpearance
Adpearance is the digital marketing company obsessed with generating quality leads. Our solutions combine cutting-edge technology, premium tracking, and an expert team to transform business results. For more information, visit http://www.adpearance.com.
Media Contact
Corinna Gelster-Borgardt, Adpearance, 503-548-1320, marketing@adpearance.com
SOURCE Adpearance