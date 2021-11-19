SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Families interested in a brand-new Hyundai car, truck or crossover may save on their favorite models this fall at Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale. The Hyundai Getaway Sales Event is a highlight of the season and will provide potential customers with low interest finance rates, no payments for the first 90 days, no down payment and no security deposit on many popular Hyundai models in November.
Scottsdale-area families who are interested in a brand-new Hyundai can save with affordable lease and finance incentives for drivers who are approved by Hyundai Motor Finance. Fall sales incentives are available at Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale until Jan. 3. Well-qualified drivers who are interested in the versatile 2022 Hyundai Tucson may be eligible for a 0% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 48 months with no payments for 90 days. Hyundai Tucson models are available with a 36-month lease with $0 down and a $389 monthly payment.
The Hyundai Getaway Sales Event savings do not end there at Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale. Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Kona and more popular models are available with 0% APR for 48 months with no payments for the first 90 days. Potential customers who choose to lease a brand-new Hyundai at Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale will find available lease agreements with $0 due at signing and a $0 down payment.
Individuals who are interested in saving on a brand-new Hyundai can learn more about available Hyundai Getaway Sales Event incentives online at http://www.northscottsdalehyundai.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale team directly by calling 480-922-5200 or visiting the dealership showroom at 8445 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
