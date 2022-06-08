New car dealership broker, George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services, announces the sale of Hatcher Chevrolet Buick GMC in Brownsville, Tennessee from Donnie Hatcher to Lee Carney and Nick Richard of Geaux Automotive Group.
IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Hatcher Chevrolet Buick GMC in Brownsville, Tennessee from Donnie Hatcher to Lee Carney and Nick Richard of Geaux Automotive Group.
After spending 10 years working in a franchised dealership, Donnie Hatcher knew it was time to purchase his own. In 1986, he acquired Hatcher Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Beverly Hatcher, Donnie's wife who has been by his side for over 47 years, clearly recalls the buying process and shared, "Some things never change. It is all about who you know in the business." When it came time to sell the dealership decades later, an unsuccessful attempt with a prior broker led to a call to Performance Brokerage Services. Donnie did not hesitate to hire George Chaconas and his Associate, Courtney Bernhard, to guide them through the selling process. Several candidates were identified, and ultimately the most qualified offer came from Lee Carney and Nick Richard, who recently acquired a nearby dealership in Covington.
Donnie Hatcher commented, "I've had a long, successful run at my dealership and making the decision to sell didn't come lightly. I want to thank George Chaconas and Courtney Bernhard for their efforts in getting the transaction to the finish line and I wish Lee and Nick the best of luck."
Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 250 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated 72 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. George C. Chaconas, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the Southeast Partner for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "After an unfavorable experience with another broker, Donnie Hatcher reached out to me for assistance with the sale of his dealership. After establishing a great rapport, I was eager to help Donnie achieve his goals. My Associate, Courtney Bernhard, and I we were able to identify the perfect buyer and broker a successful transaction for both parties. We wish Geaux Automotive Group continued success with their new dealership and would like to congratulate Mr. and Mrs. Hatcher on their retirement after 46 years in the business. I know the couple loves to travel and I'm happy they will have the time to explore as much as possible. We were honored and privileged to assist the Hatchers and Geaux Automotive Group throughout this buy-sell process."
Courtney Bernhard added, "It was a pleasure working with Donnie, Lee, and Nick to get to a successful closing. When you have a committed and realistic seller, combined with engaged buyers who do what they say, it makes for a seamless transaction for everyone involved. I wish the best for Donnie and Beverly who have truly earned their time in the Florida sun. I look forward to working with Lee and Nick in the future to acquire additional dealerships."
In 2020, partners Lee Carney and Nick Richard acquired their first dealership in Laplace, Louisiana.
Carney had spent his entire professional career in the automotive industry, beginning as a salesman at All-Star Automotive, and working his way up through the dealership. Richard was a former finance representative for Wells Fargo Auto Finance.
This acquisition marks the first Buick and GMC franchises for the partners, and the third Chevrolet dealership location. Following the sale, Lee stated, "It was a pleasure working with Courtney Bernhard and her team at Performance Brokerage Services on the acquisition of our third franchise dealership. Courtney was very responsive and professional during the whole process. I would highly recommend Courtney and Performance Brokerage Services to anyone trying to sell or purchase a franchise dealership in the future."
The dealership will remain at its current location at 1336 South Dupree in Brownsville, Tennessee and has been renamed Express Chevrolet Buick GMC.
Donnie Hatcher was represented by Jim Cameron and J.D. Mason of Cameron Worley, P.C. in Brentwood, Tennessee.
Lee Carney and Nick Richard were represented by Carla H. Sibille, Attorney at Lukinovich Law in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
About Performance Brokerage Services
Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.
With over 25 years of experience, 700 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.
The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 7 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.
As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.
For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.
Media Contact
Courtney Bernhard, Performance Brokerage Services, 813-753-7262, courtney@performancebrokerageservices.com
SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services