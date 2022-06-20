The decentralized racing platform drops its first-generation vehicles this summer, giving owners their first chance to put the rubber to the dragstrip
LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world of high-stakes racing is getting a digital overhaul thanks to a mighty team of car enthusiasts and gaming industry vets. This summer, Aftermarket is combining the pulse-pounding excitement of drag racing and the raw adrenaline of cryptocurrency with its street racer NFTs and race-for-keeps gaming model, determined to be the biggest race in Web3.
Early community members will have a chance to mint one of the first 10,000 NFTs, custom designed race cars with unique attributes that give access into the Aftermarket world. Following the initial minting period, owners will get their opportunity to put their vehicles to the test on Aftermarket's virtual dragstrip, challenging other owners to see who comes out victorious. Early adopters will take part in a BETA to give the Aftermarket team valuable insights into shaping the future form and function of the platform.
"The team has invested countless hours into creating unreal visuals," said John Kim, co-founder and creative director. "Community members will be blown away by the visual detail we've put into every aspect of the platform, from the cars to the racing experience."
Once launched in its full form, Aftermarket will offer a high-stakes, play-for-keeps approach. Owners can race their cars tournament-style for large prize pools or challenge other owners to head-to-head matches, with the winner taking ownership of the other car. It's not just racing either, Aftermarket has hinted at a rich backstory behind the game that leaves us wanting to know more, and seems sincere about building their community.
Aftermarket has assembled a powerhouse leadership and creative team to drive the project, boasting collective experience working at the highest calibers of gaming, automotive, entertainment, and big tech. The team includes co-founder and executive producer Yates Holley, who worked on "Where Cards Fall," which earned the Best Art Direction award from Apple and Game of the Year from Unity. Holley and Kim also have worked extensively with automotive brands, including Kia, Toyota, and Volkswagen.
"Aftermarket City is thrilled to welcome a new generation of racers and car enthusiasts to our digital racing ecosystem," said Holley. "Early adopters will have a unique opportunity to shape the future of Aftermarket, and to help make it the world's biggest race. Our community is everything; and with this team, the possibilities are endless."
Those interested in learning more about Aftermarket can visit http://www.aftermarket.world/ and join the Discord to get early access.
