NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agriculture Tire Market Share is expected to increase by USD 2.2 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.
Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- Replacement:
The agriculture tire market share growth by the replacement segment will be significant during the forecast period. The replacement segment of the global agriculture tire market has captured a significant market share in 2020. This is attributed to the rising demand for the replacement of tires by the farmers for the expansion of agricultural activities. The expansion of agriculture activities requires more use of agriculture machines, which further boosts the demand for replacements or maintenance of machine parts such as tires.
- Out-of-Scope:
- OEM
Download FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Agriculture Tire Market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Aftermarket and service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Highlights-
- Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (replacement and OEM) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)
- Key Companies- Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, TBC Corp., Titan International Inc., Trelleborg AB, and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. among others
- Driver- Integration of modern technology with tires to boost the market growth
- Challenge- Growing popularity of retreading tires to hamper the market growth
Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Agriculture Tire Market
Vendor Insights-
The agriculture tire market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on developing innovative tires to compete in the market.
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.- The company offers tires according to specific agricultural needs also it provides multipupose tires.
- Balkrishna Industries Ltd.- The company offers agricultural tires based on performance criteria and specific type of machinery.
- Continental AG- The company offers wide range tires with VF technology which are robust, durable and all-rounders that remain drivable at low air pressure.
Download Free Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.
Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-
- Agriculture Tire Market Driver:
- integration of modern technology with tires:
Companies in the agriculture tire market are increasing their R&D activities in interconnected products in order to make farming activities more versatile and efficient. For instance, in 2019, Trelleborg introduced its carbon-free tire in association with Massey Ferguson. The tire manufacturer has kitted out Massey Ferguson's MF Next Concept tractor with a special version of its Trelleborg TM1000 Progressive Traction. The TM1000 tires are mounted on advanced extra light rims integrated with a central tire inflation pressure system (CTIS) inside, which is co-developed with Dana Ltd. Moreover, intelligent hybrid tires are being introduced in the agriculture tire market. Manufacturers are rapidly investing in integrating pressure sensors in tires to help operators minimize soil compaction in agricultural fields and reduce wear on the road. Hybrid agriculture tires allow the operator to adjust the pressure efficiently according to the task.
- Agriculture Tire Market Challenge:
- Growing popularity of retreading tires:
The continuous decline in income of farmers is forcing them to find alternative ways to maintain their farming machinery and equipment. Therefore, in recent years, the trend and awareness of retreading tires has surged, which significantly restricts the growth of the global agriculture tire market. Tire retreading is the process of selecting and inspecting the tread tire. The process also includes the replacement of the worn part of the tread tire with a new tread by following a manufacturing process similar to that of a new tire. This process provides the advantage of lower costs over the purchase of a new tire. The remolding of these retread tires costs 30%-50% less than new tires, and the mileage provided by these tires is approximately the same as new ones. Hence, retreading of agriculture tires is becoming a favorable option for farmers.
Download FREE sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges
Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The heavy-duty vehicle tires market share is expected to increase by USD 7.98 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.55%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
Airless Tires Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The airless tires market share should rise by USD 27.79 million from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.34%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report
Agriculture Tire Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.2 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.50
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 69%
Key consumer countries
India, China, US, Germany, and Turkey
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Apollo Tyres Ltd., Balkrishna Industries Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Michelin Group, Nokian Tyres Plc, TBC Corp., Titan International Inc., Trelleborg AB, and Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Replacement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- OEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Continental AG
- Michelin Group
- Nokian Tyres Plc
- TBC Corp.
- Titan International Inc.
- Trelleborg AB
- Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agriculture-tire-market-4-50-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--market-set-for-consistent-growth-with-usd-2-2-billion-market-size-between-2020-to-2025--301505323.html
SOURCE Technavio