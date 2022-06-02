NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airbag systems market in South Africa is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in this market include Airbag Systems, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HASCO Co. Ltd., Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sumitomo Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG among others.
The airbag systems market size in South Africa is expected to grow by 516.67 thousand units from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.49% during the forecast period.
- Airbag Systems - The company offers airbag system products such as Vehicle Airbag Systems.
- Autoliv Inc. - The company offers airbag system products such as frontal airbags and knee airbags.
- Continental AG - The company offers airbag system products such as airbag control unit.
- DENSO Corp. - The company offers airbag system products such as airbag electronic satellite sensor.
- HASCO Co. Ltd. - The company offers airbag system products such as side airbags and top airbags.
Enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags is one of the key drivers in the market. The use of airbags can reduce the number of injuries and fatalities caused by accidents. Currently, different types of airbags are available in vehicles. Airbags in the steering wheel and front panel protect passengers from frontal or head-on collisions. Knee airbags protect the legs and knees of passengers from injuries during a collision. External airbags protect pedestrians from getting hit by a vehicle. The rise in the number of airbags per vehicle is expected to fuel the growth of the market in focus.
The high-cost pressure on OEMs will challenge the airbag systems market in South Africa during the forecast period. OEMs need to comply with regulations without transmitting additional costs to consumers. In addition, consumers are demanding advanced features at competitive prices, which adds to the cost pressure. This may negatively impact the demand for several types of airbags. Thus, high-cost pressures on OEMs are likely to hamper the market growth.
This report segments the market by type (side airbag, front airbag, and other airbags) and vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles).
By type, the side airbag segment will account for most of the market growth. These airbags are used to protect passengers from a side impact in vehicles. The growth of this segment is related to the growth of the premium vehicles segment of the automotive industry in South Africa. The rise in demand for premium cars among high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Airbag Systems Market Scope in South Africa
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.49%
Market growth 2022-2026
516.67 th units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
11.84
Regional analysis
South Africa
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Airbag Systems, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HASCO Co. Ltd., Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sumitomo Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Distribution and logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand units)
Exhibit 12: South Africa market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: Type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type
5.3 Side airbag - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Side airbag - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)
Exhibit 23: Side airbag - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Front airbag - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Front airbag - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)
Exhibit 25: Front airbag - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Other airbags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Other airbags - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)
Exhibit 27: Other airbags - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type
6. Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 29: Vehicle type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Vehicle type
Exhibit 30: Comparison by Vehicle type
6.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)
Exhibit 32: Passenger vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)
Exhibit 34: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Vehicle type
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market Driver
8.1.1 Enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags
8.1.2 Growing importance of crash tests and NCAP ratings
8.1.3 Increasing automotive production
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High-cost pressure on OEMs
8.2.2 Lack of regulation for airbags in medium and heavy-duty vehicles
8.2.3 Functional issues – Effects of false positives and negatives
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 MEMS sensors for airbags
8.3.2 March toward autonomous vehicles
8.3.3 Future regulations on curtain airbags to boost market growth
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covere
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Airbag Systems
Exhibit 43: Airbag Systems - Overview
Exhibit 44: Airbag Systems - Product and service
Exhibit 45: Airbag Systems - Key offerings
10.4 Autoliv Inc.
Exhibit 46: Autoliv Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 47: Autoliv Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 48: Autoliv Inc. - Key News
Exhibit 49: Autoliv Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 50: Autoliv Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Continental AG
Exhibit 51: Continental AG - Overview
Exhibit 52: Continental AG - Business segments
Exhibit 53: Continental AG - Key News
Exhibit 54: Continental AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 55: Continental AG - Segment focus
10.6 DENSO Corp.
Exhibit 56: DENSO Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 57: DENSO Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 58: DENSO Corp. - Key News
Exhibit 59: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 60: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 HASCO Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 61: HASCO Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 62: HASCO Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 63: HASCO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH
Exhibit 64: Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 65: Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 66: Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH - Key offerings
10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH
Exhibit 67: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 68: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
Exhibit 69: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key News
Exhibit 70: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
10.10 Sumitomo Corp.
Exhibit 72: Sumitomo Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 73: Sumitomo Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Sumitomo Corp. - Key News
Exhibit 75: Sumitomo Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Sumitomo Corp. - Segment focus
10.11 Toyota Motor Corp.
Exhibit 77: Toyota Motor Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 78: Toyota Motor Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key News
Exhibit 80: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Toyota Motor Corp. - Segment focus
10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Exhibit 82: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview
Exhibit 83: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments
Exhibit 84: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key News
Exhibit 85: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 90: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
