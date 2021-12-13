GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Airpark Auto Pros, a small auto repair shop in Gaithersburg, MD is receiving national attention for putting people before profits. At the height of the pandemic, when hand sanitizer and face masks where hard to come by, the shop couldn't even afford to stay open all week—but they found a way to purchase 1,500 cloth face masks and gave them away.
In an industry that is known for selling unneeded services, over-charging, bait-and-switch, increasing prices without informing the customer, disrespecting women, and prioritizing profit over people, this shop set out to be an example, and show that a business can be successful while maintaining uncompromising integrity, ethics and moral principles— people over profits.
John Burley, Owner of Airpark Auto Pros said,
"We may not be able to change a whole industry, but we can be a model for other small businesses, demonstrating that being honest, fair, upfront and people-first can still be a profitable business. We hope to make a ripple that has a positive impact beyond our small shop. To have this recognized by a national organization as reputable, acclaimed, and significant as Inc. is truly an honor. This validation means the world to us."
Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact. Airpark Auto Pros has been named to the Inc. Magazine 2021 Best in Business list in the Consumer Services category.
"They're smart, strategic leaders in their industries. But more than that, the companies on our annual Best in Business list have heart--and they're pouring it into the people and communities around them." — Inc.
The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, recognizes small- and medium-size businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities and their industries.
Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says,
"What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."
Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 industries – from finance to software to engineering to consumer services. It was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for the selected honorees like Airpark Auto Pros.
