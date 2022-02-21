WINDER, Ga., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Akins Ford dealership caters to customers in the Atlanta region and currently houses two 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands models in its inventory. They are priced at a sale price of $65,537, including the service price of $699.
Available in the exterior color Area 51 and interior color of Black Onyx, the 2022 Ford Bronco has a seven-speed manual transmission with OD producing a mileage of 16 mpg in the city and 17 mpg on the highway. Featuring a gray grille and automatic high beams, the 2022 Ford Bronco has 17-inch machined carbonized aluminum wheels with gray paint, a removable rear window, fully galvanized steel panels, rear cargo access, power heated side mirrors, and a black rear step bumper with two tow hooks.
The four-doored vehicle features a 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 (STD) engine with engine auto stop and start, electric power-assist steering, auto-locking hubs, off-road suspension, and a stainless steel exhaust, transmission with driver-selectable mode, HD shock absorbers, and multi-link rear suspension with coil spring.
Customers interested in the 2022 Ford Bronco can schedule a test drive at Akins Ford by visiting the dealership website http://www.akinsford.com. Customers can also drive by the dealership at 220 West May St. Winder or call in at (770) 867-9136.
Media Contact
Kris Wall, Akins Ford, 770-867-9136, kwall@akinsonline.com
SOURCE Akins Ford