WINDER, Ga., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Akins Ford dealership caters to customers in the Atlanta region and currently houses two 2022 Ford Bronco Badlands models in its inventory. They are priced at a sale price of $65,537, including the service price of $699.

Available in the exterior color Area 51 and interior color of Black Onyx, the 2022 Ford Bronco has a seven-speed manual transmission with OD producing a mileage of 16 mpg in the city and 17 mpg on the highway. Featuring a gray grille and automatic high beams, the 2022 Ford Bronco has 17-inch machined carbonized aluminum wheels with gray paint, a removable rear window, fully galvanized steel panels, rear cargo access, power heated side mirrors, and a black rear step bumper with two tow hooks.

The four-doored vehicle features a 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 (STD) engine with engine auto stop and start, electric power-assist steering, auto-locking hubs, off-road suspension, and a stainless steel exhaust, transmission with driver-selectable mode, HD shock absorbers, and multi-link rear suspension with coil spring.

Customers interested in the 2022 Ford Bronco can schedule a test drive at Akins Ford by visiting the dealership website http://www.akinsford.com. Customers can also drive by the dealership at 220 West May St. Winder or call in at (770) 867-9136.

Media Contact

Kris Wall, Akins Ford, 770-867-9136, kwall@akinsonline.com

 

SOURCE Akins Ford

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.