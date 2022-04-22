Akins Ford guarantees the lowest price on their tires by offering an unbeatable 30-Day Lowest Price Guarantee.
WINDER, Ga., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akins Ford wants its customers to know about the best deals in town. That is why the dealership offers the 30-day lowest price guarantee for tires to its Winder customers. If any customer purchases a set of dealership-sold branded tires and finds a comparable set for a lower price at any other location, the dealership will match that price within 30 days. Interested customers are requested to visit the dealership's website: https://www.akinsautos.com/ to learn more about this offer.
This 30-day lowest price guarantee is offered on all new tires only and is valid on dealer-installed retail purchases. Customers are required to present the competitor's current price ad/off on the exact tires sold by the dealership within 30 days after purchase. For online quotations, the guarantee applies only to new tires sold on retailer websites. This deal excludes tires sold by third parties on marketplace sites and any resellers.
For any questions or concerns, potential customers can call the dealership on 470-821-2097 or visit Akins Ford, 220 West May Street, Winder, GA 30680. The sales team is available Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
