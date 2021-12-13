WINDER, Ga., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akins Ford is offering all eligible customers up to a MOTORCRAFT® complete brake service in under $179.95. This offer includes per-axle pricing on most vehicles, as stated on the dealership website, and can only be used once per customer. This brake service includes machining rotors and drums and servicing the brake pads or shoes.

Customers can get a complete brake service for their vehicle by MOTORCRAFT® in just $180 or even less than that. This includes servicing brake pads; machining rotors and the labor is also included in this offer. Many other similar rebate offers are available on different tire purchases. For further information, interested parties should go to their website.

This is just one of the many limited-time incentives and discounts that Akins Ford customers may take advantage of this month. This offer is only valid till January 31, 2021. So interested people are encouraged to take advantage of the offers quickly. Additional terms and conditions may apply. Those who are eligible for this offer can call 770-867-9136 to speak with a dealership representative for further information.

Akins Ford boasts the state's greatest selection of Ford vehicles. It is also the second-largest Ford dealer in the entire Southeast. Akins Ford dealership is located in the Atlanta metropolitan area at 220 W. May St. in Winder, GA. The dealership is open Monday through Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

