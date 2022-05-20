Winder-area drivers can now lock in the next-gen Ford S-DTY F-650 commercial trucks at the Akins Ford dealership.

WINDER, Ga., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akins Ford is now offering reservations for the all-new 2023 Ford S-DTY F-650. The new commercial truck is a powerful and versatile vehicle that will be a great addition to any fleet. This truck comes standard with several features that make it a perfect choice for businesses and consumers. The good news! Akins Ford offers a wide range of options for those who want to customize their commercial truck.

The 2023 Ford S-DTY F-650 is powered by a 7.3-liter V8 gas engine that makes it fuel-efficient while traveling long distances. The exterior of the truck features an iconic style package that includes a unique front bumper, side skirts and rear spoiler. Its interior offers comfortable seating for up to six people and plenty of storage space. The truck comes standard with blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and other safety features.

Interested customers can reserve their trucks today through the website: https://www.akinsford.com/. Individuals who want to learn more about the financing options and other services can contact the dealership by dialing 770-867-9136. Customers can also visit the dealership at 220 West May St. Winder, GA, for further assistance.

