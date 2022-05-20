NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

An area of showers and thunderstorms are currently over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania and are tracking east. These storms will intensify later this afternoon and evening as they pass through southeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. The primary threats from these storms are damaging winds and large hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.