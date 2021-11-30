YUMA, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bill Alexander Toyota in Yuma, Arizona, is offering a special rebate to U.S. military personnel on their purchase of Toyota vehicles from the dealership.
The following group of people is eligible for the rebate program:
- Active duty and inactive reserve U.S. military personnel
- Household family members of eligible U.S. military personnel, including Gold Star families
- U.S. military veterans (within a year of discharge from duty)
- U.S. military retirees (within a year of retirement from duty)
In order to take advantage of the rebate program, all personnel must provide one of the following documents:
- Provide verifiable proof of military status at the time of purchase
- Leave or earning statement
- Military ID card
- DD Form 214, Certificate of release or discharge from active duty
They also need to provide proof of receiving a qualifying salary. Furthermore, all personnel needs to receive credit approval from Toyota Financial Services through the dealership.
Once all the necessary documents are submitted, buyers can choose the vehicle they want to buy from the dealership's inventory.
Therefore, all interested parties are encouraged to visit Alexander Toyota at 889 E 32nd St, Yuma, AZ, or call 928-344-1170 for more information.
