SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric vehicles (EV) are the future of the automotive world and car shoppers have long been waiting for the arrival of the brand-new 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 – a next-generation Hyundai EV crossover. The day has arrived for many Scottsdale- and Phoenix-area car shoppers with the anticipated arrival of Hyundai IONIQ 5 models at Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale. Brand-new Hyundai IONIQ 5 models are in transit to the dealership and will be available for purchase or lease in the near future.
When the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 arrives at Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale, it will be available in three grades – SE, SEL and Limited – with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $39,700 with an available $7,500 Federal Tax Credit. Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV crossovers provide room for five passengers with an impressive 106.5 cubic feet of passenger space and 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space – that will provide families with comfort and utility.
Hyundai IONIQ 5 entries are available in rear- and all-wheel drive variants with 58-kWh and 77.4-kWh Lithium-Ion Polymer battery pack options. Entries equipped with the 77.4-kWh battery pack and a single rear-mounted electric motor will manufacture 225 horsepower and provide a 303-mile electric driving range. All-wheel drive Hyundai IONIQ 5 editions with the 77.4-kWh battery pack and a pair of electric motors will make 320 horsepower and achieve a 256-mile electric range. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 will compete with the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Technology lies at the heart of the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 and will help provide Scottsdale-area drivers with an unprecedented experience. To provide entertainment and connectivity, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 features a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system with onboard navigation and access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Additional features that drivers will love include an 8-speaker Bose® sound system, a Head-Up Display, a wireless charging system, heated and cooled front seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, advanced safety features and more.
Individuals who are interested in buying or leasing the next-generation 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 can learn more about available models at Earnhardt Hyundai of North Scottsdale on the dealership website, http://www.northscottsdalehyundai.com. Individuals who prefer a more personal point of contact can call the dealership sales team directly at 480-922-5300.
