SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sedan enthusiasts in and around the San Luis Obispo area in California can rejoice now. The new 2022 Toyota Avalon is now available for purchase at the Toyota San Luis Obispo dealership. Sedans are usually elegant and stylish, but this car from Toyota goes above and beyond to enhance the style quotient. This adds premium-ness and sophistication to the sedan.
The 2022 Toyota Avalon is available with a powerful 3.5L V6 engine that is efficient and well-designed. Performance is one of the strong suits of this sedan. With brilliant aerodynamics and advanced features such as Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and more, this vehicle offers impressive performance on the road at all speeds. The interiors are equally good. Graphite Leather Trim interiors, heated steering wheel and more offer a crisp, cozy and comfortable interior cabin space for drivers and passengers. Interested customers can contact the dealership sales team to know the exact price and related details.
Please visit the toyota-slo.com website to learn about the Toyota dealership and the services they offer. For more information on this 2022 Toyota Avalon sedan, kindly visit the dealership at Toyota San Luis Obispo, 12350 Los Osos Valley Rd., San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, or contact them by phone at 805-543-7001.
Media Contact
Richard Duran, Toyota San Luis Obispo, 805-543-7001, rduran@toyota-slo.com
SOURCE Toyota San Luis Obispo