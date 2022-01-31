COLUMBIA, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Racing Car fans in and around Columbia, TN, the area can finally rejoice. The Roberts Toyota dealership now has the new 2022 Toyota GR86 ready for purchase. Performance racing cars are often sleek and sophisticated, but this Toyota model goes above and beyond in terms of design. The sedan gains a sense of exclusivity and sophistication because of this.
The new 2022 Toyota GR68 is powered by a 2.4-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine that makes 228 horsepower, which is 23 hp more than the outgoing model's 2.0-liter mill. For 2022, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen replaces the previous-generation car's smaller 7.0-inch display; the GR86 also includes a 7.0-inch digital gauge display with Normal, Sport, and Track settings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, and all models come with a three-month subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio. The base model has a six-speaker sound system, but the Premium trim has an eight-speaker system.
Residents in the region who are interested in learning more about the 2022 Toyota GR86, which is currently available at Roberts Toyota, can go to http://www.robertstoyota.com. Customers with additional questions can contact the dealership by calling (931) 388-3006. Finally, those who want a more intimate encounter can visit 1027 Nashville Highway, Columbia, Tennessee, Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M., and Saturday from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M.
