NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-terrain vehicle market is set to grow by 998.95 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of 16.83% between 2020 and 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using all-terrain vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The all-terrain vehicle market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Sports ATV
- Utility ATV
- Snowmobiles
- Geographic Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71075
All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the all-terrain vehicle market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Driver
The increasing use of ATVs in military applications and recreational sports is one of the key factors driving the global all-terrain vehicle market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for all-terrain vehicles is experiencing a high elevation because the ATVs have the ability to move quickly in rocky terrains and mountains. Additionally, the preference for adventures and recreational activities among the people is especially tourists is increasing each year. Mostly these adventures activities include off-roading, dirt racing, and mountain racing which involves the usage of ATVs. Also, the usage of ATVs for military purposes has increased as these vehicles are helpful extensively for transportation in remote areas.
All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Challenge
The adverse effects of ATVs on the environment is one of the major challenges for the market share growth. As per reports of biologists, the use of ATVs and other such off-highway vehicles can damage the quality of soil on which they are driven because, riding ATVs leads to soil erosion and raise the bulk density, and permeability of the soil. Such effects on the soil by the off-roading vehicles are proven by the environmentalists. Furthermore, the off-road activities by humans are also causing behavioral changes and physiological responses in the wildlife population which can also increase the mortality rates in wild animals. Thus, such environmental factors are challenges for market growth.
The report also covers the following areas:
- All-terrain Vehicle Market size
- All-terrain Vehicle Market trends
- All-terrain Vehicle Market industry analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the all-terrain vehicle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist all-terrain vehicle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the all-terrain vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the all-terrain vehicle market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of all-terrain vehicle market vendors
Related Reports:
Automotive Trailer Market- The automotive trailer market is segmented by type (box trailer and non-box trailer) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Electric Car Market- The electric car market is segmented by type (sedan, hatchback, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
All-terrain Vehicle Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.83%
Market growth 2021-2025
998.95 thousand units
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
14.54
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 81%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Australia, France, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BMS Motorsports Inc. , Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., CECTEK, HISUN Motors Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kayo USA, Kubota Corp., KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Massimo Motor Sports LLC, Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., SHERP, Suzuki Motor Corp., Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., TOMCAR, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sports ATV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Utility ATV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Snowmobiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.
- HISUN Motors Corp.
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Nebula Automotive Pvt. Ltd.
- Polaris Inc.
- Suzuki Motor Corp.
- Taiwan Golden Bee Co. Ltd.
- Textron Inc.
- Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Download FREE Sample Report
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/all-terrain-vehicle-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-terrain-vehicle-market-size-to-grow-by-998-95-thousand-units-and-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-16-83--technavio-301465872.html
SOURCE Technavio