BREWER, Maine, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winter has come. When the mercury dips and the snow starts to fall in The Pine Tree State, Maine residents need a vehicle that can handle inclement weather, unplowed roads and blizzard-like conditions. Downeast Toyota is the All-Wheel Drive Headquarters in the Bangor area and the dealership's Toyota model inventory provides local drivers with more than a few cars and crossovers that can be equipped with innovative all-wheel drive systems to help keep families safe when faced with winter road conditions.
The list of Toyota vehicles that are available with all-wheel drive is an impressive one and will cater to almost any lifestyle or budget. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is a compact crossover that is available with Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD – which will provide the traction needed in the winter without penalizing fuel economy in the summer. Additional Toyota crossovers and sport utilities available with Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD include the 2022 Toyota Highlander and the brand-new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross. Bangor-area drivers who are interested in a family sedan that will provide all-wheel drive capabilities in the winter may find that the 2022 Toyota Camry, 2022 Toyota Prius and 2022 Toyota Avalon fit the bill.
When the snow gets deep in the middle of winter, drivers who love the outdoors and still need to travel can upgrade to Toyota trucks and SUVs that are available with four-wheel drive. The next-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra and popular 2022 Toyota Tacoma provide the versatility and capability that many drivers need with an available 4WDemand part-time 4x4 system that can be paired with Multi-Terrain Select Snow Mode. Rugged SUVs with 4WD capabilities will serve the same purpose for the family on the go and the 2022 Toyota 4Runner and 2022 Toyota Sequoia can be outfitted with innovative 4WD systems for winter travel.
Maine drivers in search of an AWD or 4WD Toyota vehicle can learn more about the options available at Downeast Toyota online at http://www.downeastoyota.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership sales team directly by calling 207-989-6400.
Media Contact
Kate Fraser, Downeast Toyota, 207-989-6400, katefraser@downeasttoyota.com
SOURCE Downeast Toyota