HANOVER, Md., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), the leading provider of global workforce solutions, was recognized as a 2021 Supplier of the Year and an Overdrive Award winner at General Motors' (GM) 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony last month.
This is the 10th time AGS has been recognized as a Supplier of the Year by GM and the first time AGS has earned the Overdrive Award.
"We are honored and humbled to not only be named a GM Supplier of the Year for the 10th time but to also receive our first Overdrive Award," said AGS President Chad Lane. "I'm very proud of our GM team and the impact they have made on behalf of GM in areas of critical contract labor support, cost savings, and program advancement and growth, as well as their commitment to delivering excellence for GM over our 20 year-relationship."
GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.
In addition, AGS was one of 31 companies to earn an Overdrive Award for 2021. First presented in 2012, the Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers that display outstanding achievement across key priorities for GM's Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization. These areas of importance include sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety.
Allegis Group President Andy Hilger, AGS Vice President of North America Cory Hansen and AGS Director of Client Delivery at GM Julie Planko received the awards on behalf of AGS at the Phoenix, Arizona ceremony.
"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said GM Vice President, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Shilpan Amin. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."
A global cross-functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.
Allegis Global Solutions (AGS) is a leading provider of talent solutions. We transform the way the world acquires talent in order to deliver immediate and lasting impact. Through decades of industry experience, and with services across 60+ countries, we know what it takes to innovate, consult, design, and implement successful, creative and data-driven talent solutions across all workforce categories.
