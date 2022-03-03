JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Car Center, a dealership with multiple locations in Jacksonville, Florida, covers oil changes for its customers for up to three years. American Car Center leases recent model year vehicles with low mileage. It provides its customers with warranty coverage on these used vehicles, as well as the complimentary oil changes.
American Car Center accepts alternative forms of income including Social Security, Disability and VA Benefits. Drivers can find low down payment options and flexible payment schedules at the dealership. Furthermore, American Car Center will try to approve customers with challenged credit.
Drivers who are interested in these services are encouraged to learn more about American Car Center and to view its inventory online on the dealership's website, here. Also on the website, customers can apply for credit approval, schedule a test drive, find their nearest American Car Center location, view business hours and inventory.
American Car Center has dealership locations in several states including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. Florida locations include Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and more. In Jacksonville, drivers have a choice of three locations.
