Drivers can lease low-mileage, pre-owned, recent model year SUVs and sedans at American Car Center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first step for drivers who want to lease from an American Car Center dealership is to apply online or in person. The online form will ask the same questions as the in-person form, so you'll want to have certain documents handy like your valid driver's license, proof of income, and proof of residence. Proof of income can be any document from the last 30 days with your stated income including paystubs, bank statements, tax returns, retirement statements, social security and others. Proof of residence can be any document from the last 30 days with your address such as a pay stub, credit card statement, utility bill or any other piece of mail with your name and address on it. A valid driver's license is always required.
Once a driver is approved to lease from American Car Center, they can find their car online or in-person. The dealership offers a full online inventory to help people shop from home. This includes vehicle pictures and information, along with search filters to find a specific vehicle.
After finding a vehicle they are interested in, drivers can schedule a test drive at the dealership. Test driving is an optional part of the process. The dealership's online inventory features a quick link to schedule a test drive.
Other information and resources such as contact information can be found on the dealership's website, americancarcenter.com.
