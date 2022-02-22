LINCOLN, R.I., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amica Insurance is proud to continue its partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) through 2025 by supporting the organization's Power of You(th) – Power to Take a Stand program. This program provides research-based information on the dangers of underage drinking and marijuana use.
Amica believes in the Power of You(th) message, which is to empower young people to make smart and healthy choices, resist the pressure to drink or consume marijuana before age 21, and never ride with someone who has consumed alcohol or other drugs. The Power of You(th) program features interactive presentations delivered by certified facilitators to help youth explore the real, short- and long-term impacts of underage drinking, including how it can damage brain development and have long-lasting social consequences. MADD also offers tools directly to teens to encourage them to use their power to keep themselves and their friends safe.
In 2021, Amica's partnership with MADD made a large impact on its target audience. From January to September, 459 Power to Take a Stand presentations took place, with 17,322 youth in attendance. During the 2021 Power of You(th) October Activation Campaign, 464 presentations took place, with 21,744 youth in attendance. This campaign focused on encouraging teens to change the conversation and emphasized positive peer influence. MADD and Amica asked teens to visibly commit to a healthy lifestyle by taking the pledge to say no to alcohol and other drugs before the age of 21, and to never ride with an impaired driver.
"Amica is thrilled to continue our impactful sponsorship with MADD," said Nicole Pallozzi, Associate Sponsorship and Corporate Social Responsibility Specialist at Amica. "As an insurance company, we're always striving to make our roadways safer, and our partnership with MADD has done just that."
Visit MADD's page on Amica.com to learn more about what MADD and Amica are doing to protect youth and make a safer future for tomorrow's drivers.
About Mothers Against Drunk Driving
Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation's largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 390,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by 53% and educate parents and teens on making safe choices. MADD's Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders, advanced vehicle technology and designating a nondrinking driver. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit http://www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.
About Amica Insurance
Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities.
Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country.
Media Contact
Brendan Dowding, Amica Insurance, 800-242-6422 x22380, bdowding@amica.com
SOURCE Amica Insurance