LINCOLN, R.I., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amica Insurance, the country's longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles, today announced it has partnered with Rocket Mortgage, America's largest mortgage lender, to offer Amica policyholders savings on their next home loan. Amica customers can now receive a $2,000 credit on their closing costs when they obtain a mortgage for a home purchase or a refinance through Rocket Mortgage.
"This is a perfect partnership because both Amica and Rocket Mortgage are focused on providing an exceptional experience. Our clients can expect the same award-winning service they're used to when working with Rocket Mortgage," said Tory Pachis, Vice President of Marketing at Amica. "In a hot housing market, this benefit can make a big difference for Amica customers looking for their dream home."
Rocket Mortgage has ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction in mortgage servicing by J.D. Power for the past eight years, 2014-2021. Additionally, Amica ranked highest in customer satisfaction for homeowners insurance in the 2021 J.D. Power study – the 19th time in the last 20 years that Amica has landed in the top spot.
This partnership is part of a larger effort by Amica to provide additional value to its customers through strategic partnerships.
About Amica Insurance
Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities.
Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country.
