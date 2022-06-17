Customers looking to purchase a used truck should visit Bemer Motor Cars in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The inventory at Bemer Motor Cars in Houston, Texas, houses used trucks that includes models like the 2002 Ford F-150 Lariat, the 2007 Ford F-150 STX, and the 2017 Ford F-150 XLT. These vehicles are priced at a sale price ranging from $8,956 and can go up to $30,818 depending on the car you choose to purchase.

Featuring a 5.4L V8 engine, the 2002 Ford F-150 Lariat has a previously noted odometer reading of 173,035 miles, while the 20227 Ford F-150 STX has a recorded mileage of 168,279 miles and is powered by a 4.6L V8 engine. Similarly, the 2017 Ford F-150 XLT possesses a 3.5L V6 engine with a previously recorded odometer reading of 68,473 miles.

Customers interested in purchasing a used truck from Bemer Motor Cars can find the CARFAX reports of these vehicles on the dealership website at http://www.bemer.com and can receive online credit approval for easy financing on vehicle purchases. Prospective buyers can also contact the dealership at 713-266-2690.

Bemer Motor Cars is located at 9201 Richmond Ave in Houston, Texas, 77063.

