AnyHill UM-2--Comfort on the Go

 By ANYHILL

A more sustainable way to get around

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANYHILL proudly launches an upgraded electric scooter ANYHILL UM-2 today, combining the advantages of leisure, commuting, fashionable design and replaceable battery together.

ANYHILL UM-2 electric scooter is equipped with a 750W (rated 450W) rear wheel motor that allows you to reach a maximum speed of 19mph and maximum range of 24-28 miles at ease. The strength unleashed by this beast enables you to climb slopes up to 20%. It can easily accommodate a max load of 265-300lbs for heavy adults.

This scooter boasts a replaceable LG battery pack (36V/10Ah) to overcome the range anxiety. The battery pack weighs only 5 lbs and it can be easily taken to reach the range of 50 miles. With only 4-5 hours' charging time, UM-2 is a favorable ready-to-go personal electric vehicle.

The safety of scooters is generally a big concern to everyone. ANYHILL solved this pain point by applying the LG battery pack with a triple braking system (E brake + Physical brake + Automatic Power Cut-off). Enhanced with the K-MART complied headlight, taillight and brake light, ring bell and reflectors, your nighttime riding safety is double secured.

You may ask how comfortable ANYHILL UM-2 is? Together with a longer handlebar, wider deck and larger wheels than others, UM-2 features advanced 10" shock-absorbing pneumatic tires to give you a smooth ride over a variety of terrain.

UM-2 has a patent fast-folding mechanism with the folded length of only 46.9" and total weight of 44 lbs (20kg).

Surprisingly, UM-2 has cruise control with 3 speed modes: 9MPH (15km/h), 14MPH (23km/h), 19MPH (31km/h). In addition, the ANYHILL app and integrated LED display help you control the status of the scooter anytime at a glance. The speed, battery life, lighting and locking status can all be displayed.

ANYHILL assures all electric scooters passed UL, FCC, UN 38.3, CE and RoHS. They own a fulfillment center in the United States, which can provide all after-sale service from local US.

As Electricscooterinsider president Josh Frisby explained: "Its performance, portability, and value for money aid its status as one of our favorite budget buys."

SOURCE ANYHILL

