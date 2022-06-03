Apotheosis Consulting Group specializes in supporting car dealerships in compliant F&I income development, allowing dealerships to serve their communities successfully for decades to come.
BOSTON, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apotheosis Consulting Group "the highest point of development." That is the heights to which Edward Adamson, President of Apotheosis Consulting Group, and his entire team intend to carry their auto dealership clients.
With a focus on motivational compensation plans and a dedication to processes, Apotheosis Consulting Group is launching its unique consulting program for car dealership owners who are ready to take their business and their earnings to the next level. Thanks to extensive knowledge and expertise that come from more than 30 years in the automotive industry, Apotheosis Consulting Groups Boutique approach puts them in a unique position to help auto dealerships easily navigate any challenges, reaching high levels of profitability and efficiency.
"The auto industry is changing constantly, and in the wake of the COVID pandemic, car dealerships have the potential to experience incredible growth," says a representative of Apotheosis Consulting Group. "Riding the wave of sales that we're seeing in quality sedans, SUVs, and pick-up trucks to its highest possible heights requires intentional back-end organization that supports employees and intelligent financial management."
A brand-new commodity in the automotive industry, Apotheosis Consulting Group is unlike other consulting firms because they specialize in serving only family owned auto dealerships.
"While other business consultants can help with generic financial management and accounting, only Apotheosis Consulting Group is prepared to help family-owned auto dealerships fine-tune their processes to support the unique nature of this industry," says an Apotheosis Consulting Group representative. "There's nothing like working with someone who has been there and been successful, not only in generating high-level sales but also in creating a strong working environment that serves everyone, from management and employees to customers and the overall community."
Auto dealerships that are interested in learning more about how to work with Apotheosis Consulting Group with the goal of getting into and maintaining compliance for the long term customer retention can reach out to them via their website.
