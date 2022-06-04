For Franchised family owned auto dealerships that are ready to update their processes in order to gain compliance, Apotheosis Consulting Group is offering a free one-day Compliance training course at our office. One Boston Place, suite 2600 Boston MA 02018. more details in our next press-release.
BOSTON, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The auto industry is replete with rules and regulations. Though most car dealerships work hard to remain in compliance, it's a lot to maintain.
Laws are constantly changing, expectations are continually updated, and dealership owners are understandably overwhelmed by the paperwork, the deadlines, and the details.
For Franchised family owned auto dealerships that are ready to update their processes in order to gain compliance, Apotheosis Consulting Group is offering a free one-day Compliance training course at our office. One Boston Place, suite 2600 Boston MA 02018.
"It's not uncommon for dealership owners to feel like they are drowning in paperwork. Management has to ensure that employees are doing what they need to do while also managing inventory, dealing with customers, and keeping up with the details of running an efficient sales department," says a representative of Apotheosis Consulting Group. "If any of these things fall to the wayside, huge problems can develop. If compliance is not properly addressed, it can mean fines, headaches, and more paperwork."
Apotheosis Consulting Group has a solution to this problem.
With more than 30 years of industry experience amassed both before and during the COVID pandemic, Apotheosis Consulting Group has created a unique auto dealership training to help dealership owners assess their current processes, learn new ways of handling information and meeting regulations, and create processes that are transparent and easy for employees to implement.
"Auto dealerships no longer have to guess how best to handle compliance issues, throwing every new request onto the pile to be dealt with when there's time," says an Apotheosis Consulting Group representative. "Instead, with Apotheosis Consulting Group's new program, they can have a plan in place that is easy to learn and maintain. It lets everyone play a role in making sure that the dealership stays in compliance."
Dealership owners who are interested in learning more about Apotheosis Consulting Group's new compliance program for auto dealerships can reach out to them via their website.
About Apotheosis Consulting Group
Apotheosis Consulting Group specializes in helping Family owned franchised dealerships create processes on the back end of their business that streamline their efforts to get and stay in compliance. Interested parties can connect with them through their website or schedule a call to learn more about the program.
