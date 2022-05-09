Drivers in the Merriam area can get their cars inspected for free at Aristocrat Motors
MERRIAM, Kan., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aristocrat Motors will give a complimentary multi-point inspection to drivers in the Merriam, Kansas area. This inspection is available to any driver bringing their vehicle in for a paid service at the dealership. By inspecting other parts of the vehicle, the Aristocrat Motors team can help diagnose any other issues with the car and recommend maintenance as needed. Aristocrat Motors is a luxury car dealership with a service center. The brands they retail include Alfa Romeo, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Maserati and Porsche.
Drivers will be eligible for the free multi-point inspection when they come in for any service on their Mercedes-Benz vehicles. This temporary offer is available through August 31, 2022. Interested individuals can find the coupon online on the dealership's website, aristocratmotors.com. The coupon is on the Service Specials page under the Specials drop-down menu. Other offers and incentives will also be listed on this page.
To take advantage of this offer drivers should print off the coupon from the dealership's website or bring in an electronic version of the coupon at the time of their service appointment. Drivers can use the dealership's website to schedule maintenance, learn about the dealership's services or find contact information.
