MERRIAM, Kan., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aristocrat Motors just recently welcomed multiple new 2022 Mercedes-Benz SUV models into its inventory. Now, everything from 2022 compact luxury crossovers to 2022 luxury three-row SUVs can be found in the dealership's showroom.
Specifically, the dealership received 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA models, 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE models, and a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS model. The GLA is the smallest Mercedes-Benz crossover currently available. Not only did Aristocrat Motors receive multiple GLA 250 models with Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC® all-wheel drive, but it also received a Mercedes-AMG® GLA 35 which sports a 2.0-liter turbo engine that can deliver up to 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
From the 2022 GLE lineup, Aristocrat Motors received multiple models of both the GLE 350 and the GLE 450 with its straight-6 engine. The latter of which includes an integrated starter generator for a boost of up to 184 pound-feet of torque.
Among the 2022 Mercedes-Benz SUVs that Aristocrat Motors took into inventory is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450. With seating for 7 and a V6 under the hood, this SUV painted in Obsidian Black is sure to draw attention from any looking for a family SUV.
Those interested in any of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz SUVs available at Aristocrat Motors are encouraged to visit the dealership website at http://www.aristocratmercedes-benz.com, where its inventory can be viewed entirely online. The dealership is also happy to help customers by phone at 877-562-1134. Those looking to visit the Aristocrat Motors showroom can do so at 9400 West 65th Street, in Merriam, KS.
Media Contact
Kate Crockett, Aristocrat Motors, 877-562-1134, kate.crockett@soaveauto.com
SOURCE Aristocrat Motors