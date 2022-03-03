SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers hunting for their new Mercedes-Benz in the Scottsdale area are encouraged to check out the reasonable leasing deals available at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. These deals will allow interested shoppers to drive their dream car without having to buy it!

Thus, prospective buyers can lease the 2022 Mercedes-Benz E350 Sedan for $659 a month for 36 months, with $5,303 due at signing. Further, the all-new electric Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ Sedan can be leased for $1,329 a month for 36 months, with $9,223 due at signing. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC® SUV is available for $459 a month for 36 months; the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV is available for $439 a month for 36 months and the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA AMG® 45 SUV is available for $709 a month for 36 months.

Additionally, drivers can lease the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 SUV for $479 a month for 36 months, the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 SUV for $549 a month for 36 months and the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 SUV for $769 a month for 36 months.

Customers interested in learning more about these leasing deals are encouraged to visit the dealership at 4725 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, United States or log on to the dealership's website at https://www.mbscottsdale.com/special-offers-scottsdale-az.

Media Contact

Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 480-213-1265, mattm@mbscottsdale.com

 

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

